10 months ago
BRIEF-Mabion signs agreement for rights to sell Mabion CD20 drug in EU and Balkans
#Healthcare
November 9, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mabion signs agreement for rights to sell Mabion CD20 drug in EU and Balkans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Mylan N.V's wholly-owned unit, Mylan Ireland, for exclusive rights to sell Mabion CD20- oncology drug biosimilar to MabThera/Rituximab in all countries of the European Union and the Balkan countries

* Mylan will also support the company in the process of registration Mabion CD20 drug by the European Medicines Agency

* The company will receive from Mylan the advance payment in the amount of $10 million and additional payments for the implementation of the key steps of the deal in the total amount of up to $35 million, depending on the submission and approval of admission to market the product in key countries and royalties based on annual net sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
