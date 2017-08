(Adds additional Reuters Instrument Codes for Vetrya SpA and Capital for Progress 1 SpA.)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - 4aim Sicaf :

* Says subscribes for capital increase in Vetrya and acquires stake in SPAC Capital for Progress 1

* Says in both cases holds less then 5 pct in companies