10 months ago
BRIEF-Cedrob announces tender for 34 pct of Gobarto
November 9, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cedrob announces tender for 34 pct of Gobarto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gobarto :

* Cedrob announces a tender for 9.5 mln of Gobarto shares representing 34 pct of its capital - Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction said on Wednesday

* The price in the tender was set at 6.7 zloty ($1.7) per share

* Cedrob currently holds 66 pct stake in Gobarto and under the tender it wants to buy all the remaining Gobarto's shares and delist the company from trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* The subscription period for share acquisition starts on Nov. 30 and ends on Jan 16., 2017

* Shares will be acquired for 6.7 zloty until Dec. 16 and then until Jan. 16 they will be purchased for 6.15 zlotys

* If Cedrob buys at least 90 pct of Gobarto shares, it plans to undertake a mandatory squeeze-out to acquire the rest

Source text: bit.ly/2ekh6bU

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9173 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

