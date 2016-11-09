BRIEF-WSE to exclude 7 companies from trade on NewConnect

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trade on NewConnect shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS , Biomax SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA, Molmedica SA and Polfa SA
* The trading of these companies' shares remains suspended
* The exact date of the exclusion of the companies' shares from trade will be published later
* WSE recalled its previous resolutions regarding the companies, including resolutions from Sept. 28
Source text - bit.ly/2flXNvR
Gdynia Newsroom