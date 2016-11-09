FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Inc Sees Q3 2016 sales about $2.008 bln
November 9, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Inc Sees Q3 2016 sales about $2.008 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc :

* Says it expects to report Q3 revenue $2.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion

* Preliminary net sales of approximately $2,008 million for Q3 of fiscal 2016

* HD Supply Holdings, Inc. announces preliminary quarterly sales and Q3'16 results in conjunction with attending the Baird Industrial Conference

* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary net income for third fiscal quarter 2016 is expected to be in range of $59m - $60m

* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $2.008 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 3.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary adjusted net income per diluted share for Q3 is expected to be in range of $0.82 - $0.83

* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary net income per diluted share for Q3 is expected to be in range of $0.29 - $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

