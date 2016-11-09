BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Inc Sees Q3 2016 sales about $2.008 bln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc :
* Says it expects to report Q3 revenue $2.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion
* Preliminary net sales of approximately $2,008 million for Q3 of fiscal 2016
* HD Supply Holdings, Inc. announces preliminary quarterly sales and Q3'16 results in conjunction with attending the Baird Industrial Conference
* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary net income for third fiscal quarter 2016 is expected to be in range of $59m - $60m
* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $2.008 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 3.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary adjusted net income per diluted share for Q3 is expected to be in range of $0.82 - $0.83
* HD Supply Holdings Inc - Preliminary net income per diluted share for Q3 is expected to be in range of $0.29 - $0.30