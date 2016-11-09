BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted EPS $0.37
* Sees total company revenues of approximately $840 million to $855 million (previously $900 million to $940 million)
Nov 9 Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :
* Said on Tuesday that it would execute a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2016 totalling 110.5 million Mexican pesos ($5.6 million), 0.2512 Mexican pesos per CBFI
* The cash distribution to be made on Nov. 16 Source text: bit.ly/2fDsPOV
($1 = 19.8627 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 9 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Dow Chemical and DuPont have provided key data allowing European Union antitrust regulators to resume scrutiny of their $130 billion merger, the European Commission said on Wednesday.