Nov 9 (Reuters) - MediRatt AB :

* Parties in Medcheck dispute have agreed on a settlement

* Settlement agreement means in brief that MediRätt AB withdraws its EPO application for Medcheck and pays half of SLL's and CGM's attorney fees, a total of 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($274,858.17)

Source text: bit.ly/2fCDBIR

