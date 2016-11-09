FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy posts Q3 average production 12,429 boe/d, up 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp :

* Spartan Energy Corp announces third quarter financial and operating results

* In Q3 achieved average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3

* Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over q3 of 2015

* Revising our 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d

* Revising 2016 average production guidance from 10,700 boe/d to 11,200 boe/d

* Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million to $66 million

* Moving into 2017, intend to deliver 10 to 15 percent organic production growth within cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
