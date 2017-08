Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mood Media Corp :

* Says Mood reported Q3 2016 revenues of $113.9 million, down 3.6% relative to prior year's Q3

* Says reaffirms 2016 guidance for positive free cash flow in 2016

* Reports third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: