Nov 9 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd

* Six-Months net earnings rose 18.2% to $16.2 million or $0.39 per class a share

* Andrew Peller limited reports continued strong growth in second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 sales rose 3.7 percent to C$88.4 million

* Q2 class a earnings per share C$0.18