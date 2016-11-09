FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surge reports Q3 FFO per share $0.09
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Surge reports Q3 FFO per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Surge’s average production increased eight percent in q3 of 2016 to 13,120 boepd

* Upward revision to 2016 production exit rate

* Has now revised management’s 2016 production exit rate estimate upward, to more than 13,500 boepd

* Plans to drill up to six more eyehill sparky wells in late 2016 and early 2017, increasing production to over 1,500 boepd

* Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650 boepd with an exit rate of 14,150 boepd

* Anticipates spending approximately 70 percent of its preliminary $85 million 2017 capital expenditure budget on drilling activity

* Has now revised management's 2016 production exit rate estimate upward, to more than 13,500 boepd

