BRIEF-Enerflex posts qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.23

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd :

* Enerflex reports third quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23

* Engineered systems backlog at september 30, 2016 was $574.5 million, a 34.5 pct increase compared to december 31, 2015

* Qtrly bookings of $371.7 million, a 56.6 pct increase

* Qtrly revenue $262.4 million versus $425.2 million

* On november 1, 2016, additional restructuring actions in gas drive business were announced

* Additional restructuring actions include closure of central services distribution facility in Leduc, relocation of a branch in Red Deer

* Costs of restructuring actions will be recognized during quarter ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: