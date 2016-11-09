BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc reports Q3 FFO loss per share $0.04

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc :

* Serinus Q3 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.04

* Average daily production (sen wi) for Q4 to date has been approximately 1,226 boe/d

* Examining several alternatives for funding development activities in both Romania and Tunisia

* Qtrly production from company's continuing operations in Q3 was 1,007 boe/d, down 25%

Average daily production (SEN WI) for Q4 to date has been approximately 1,226 boe/d (919 bbl/d of oil, 1.84 mmcf/d of gas)