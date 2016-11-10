FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Splendid Medien Q3 EBIT swings to negative 0.7 million euros
November 10, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Splendid Medien Q3 EBIT swings to negative 0.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* In period July to September 2016 generated consolidated sales of 11.3 million euros ($12.35 million) (previous year: 12.8 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -0.7 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million euros)

* Expects Group sales for the full year 2016 in a range of 55 million million to 59 million euros and an operating EBIT in a range of 2 million to 2.5 million euros

$1 = 0.9153 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
