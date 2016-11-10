FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lagardere Q3 sales up 6.1 pct lfl at 1.98 bln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lagardere Q3 sales up 6.1 pct lfl at 1.98 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA :

* Reports Q3 sales 1.98 billion euros ($2.17 billion) versus 1.90 billion euros a year ago

* Q3 difference with consolidated figures (+7.0 pct) is explained primarily by a positive scope effect (+49 million euros)

* Confirms its recurring EBIT growth target for 2016 slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015

* Over first nine months of year, growth in revenue was chiefly driven by good performances from travel retail and Lagardère publishing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.