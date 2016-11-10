FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Leifheit 9-mth net result down to 10.2 million euros
November 10, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Leifheit 9-mth net result down to 10.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Reported profitable growth for first nine months of 2016 with turnover of 179.5 million euros ($196.14 million). This corresponds to a 3.6 percent increase

* Gross profit in first nine months of 2016 rose by 3.7 million euros to 84.9 million euros

* 9-month EBIT adjusted for foreign currency result rose by 3.2 percent to 16.9 million euros in a period comparison

* Less taxes, group generated a net result for 9 months of 10.2 million euros after 11.9 million euros during same period in previous year

* Based on its business performance so far, Leifheit expects group turnover growth to be at lower end of forecast corridor of 3 percent to 4 percent for full financial year 2016

* Group expects FY EBIT to be at lower end of forecast corridor of 21 million euros to 22 million euros and anticipates that EBIT will not include a positive foreign currency result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

