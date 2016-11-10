FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ITV says ad campaigns not being pulling, but demand down across categories
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 10, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ITV says ad campaigns not being pulling, but demand down across categories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Itv

* Ceo says ad campaigns are not being pulled, but demand is down across most categories

* Ceo says slate of programmes, deals with ad buyers underpins confidence it will outperform ad market in 2017

* Ceo says has "good, strong" m&a pipeline, but will show discipline

* Ceo says not really seeing any major change in advertisers' behaviour, tv trusted ad platform

* Ceo says financial, retail advertisers cautious, but seeing some "stirring" in supermarket sector ahead of christmas Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.