BRIEF-ITV says ad campaigns not being pulling, but demand down across categories

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Itv

* Ceo says ad campaigns are not being pulled, but demand is down across most categories

* Ceo says slate of programmes, deals with ad buyers underpins confidence it will outperform ad market in 2017

* Ceo says has "good, strong" m&a pipeline, but will show discipline

* Ceo says not really seeing any major change in advertisers' behaviour, tv trusted ad platform

* Ceo says financial, retail advertisers cautious, but seeing some "stirring" in supermarket sector ahead of christmas