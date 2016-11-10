FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gaming Corps to cut staff in Uppsala
November 10, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming Corps to cut staff in Uppsala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gaming Corps AB :

* Said on Wednesday had given notice to Uppsala office

* Says Red Fly Studios in Austin, Texas, is not affected

* CEO said first season of game The Descendant is practically ready and since sales are below expectations, the business must be adjusted

* Giving notice does not mean that Uppsala studio will be shut down, company is actively looking for new projects for the studio during the period

* Cost savings to be of up to 9.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.02 million) annually

$1 = 9.0348 Swedish crowns

