10 months ago
Citi and Deutsche join Neptune network
November 10, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 10 months ago

Citi and Deutsche join Neptune network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have joined bond network Neptune, which aims to improve the quality of information available in the corporate bond market to enhance liquidity.

"The addition of Citi and Deutsche Bank...is an important step forward in the development of our open-access, non-discriminatory network that links bond market participants and makes the markets more efficient," said Grant Wilson, CEO, Neptune Networks Ltd.

The duo are both taking stakes in Neptune, a key development for the platform which opened for business in August 2015 and widened its open-standards network to all at the start of the year.

Last week Euronext announced a joint venture with Algomi in a bid to become a centralised market for pan-European corporate bond trading.

Seventeen bond dealers are already connected to the network, which provides real-time information on over 11,500 bonds totalling more than US$100bn across 20 denominations. This is generated from over 17,000 pre-trade real-time AXE indications in the system on a daily basis.

This month Neptune also released new Watch List functionality allowing users to focus solely on their instruments of interest, accelerating identification and matching required assets.

Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers

