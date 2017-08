Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its Q3 revenue was 81.8 million zlotys ($20.51 million) versus 67.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 335,000 zlotys versus loss 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 4.9 million zlotys versus loss 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Recorded 24 pct increase in total orders after 9-months of 2016 compared to last year

