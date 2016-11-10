UPDATE 1-Russia's Rostelecom cuts 2016 revenue, core profit forecast

(Adds details, revenue breakdown, CFO comment)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Rostelecom says:

* Lowers 2016 revenue growth forecast to up to 1 percent from 1-2 percent and now expects OIBDA to fall by 4-6 percent compared to its previous forecast for flat OIBDA;

* "There are ... grounds for being conservative, due to the difficult macroeconomic environment and there is significant risk that state reimbursement for the Bridging the Digital Divide project will be reduced," said Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Rostelecom chief financial officer.

* Confirms forecast for capital expenditures at less than 19 percent of revenue in 2016, excluding the Bridging the Digital Divide project;

* Q3 revenue rises 0.4 percent year-on-year to 72.78 billion roubles ($1.15 billion);

* Q3 broadband revenue rises 4 percent year-on-year to 16.5 billion roubles; TV services revenues up 23 percent to 6 billion roubles; fixed telephony revenues down 12 percent to 21.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA falls 1 percent year-on-year to 25.04 billion roubles, OIBDA margin at 34.4 percent vs 34.7 percent in Q3 2015;

* Q3 net profit rises 98 percent year-on-year to 4.06 billion roubles;

* Free cash flow turns positive in Q3, totals 5.85 billion roubles against -5.7 billion roubles in Q2 2016 (Q3 2015: 6.42 billion roubles);

* Q3 capital expenditure falls to 13.03 billion roubles from 15.98 billion roubles in Q3 2015;

* Net debt up 9 percent since the beginning of 2016 to 190.1 billion roubles, resulting in a net debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x (Q3 2015: 1.7x). Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.4815 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)