Nov 10 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Stantec reports third quarter 2016 results and appointment of a new director

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.55

* Stantec Inc qtrly gross revenue $1,257.3 million versus $750.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: