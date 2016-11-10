BRIEF-RCN Intressenter II's offer to shareholders of Nordic Camping & Resort

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nordic Camping & Resort AB :
* RCN Intressenter II AB, indirectly owned by Norvestor VII L.P., announces a recommendedcash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Camping & Resort AB (NCR)
* RCN Intressenter offers 30.00 Swedish crowns in cash for each share of NCR
* The shares of NCR are valued at a total of about 284 million Swedish crowns ($31.29 million)
* NCR's board has recommended NCR's shareholders to accept the Offer
* RCN Intressenter will finance the Offer with funds provided by Norvestor VII L.P. - completion of the Offer is thus not subject to any financing conditions
* Acceptance period for the Offer is expected to begin on Nov. 15 and end on Dec. 6, 2016
