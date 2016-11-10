BRIEF-True Heading carries out fully underwritten rights issue

Nov 10 (Reuters) - True Heading AB (publ) :

* Board has decided to carry out guaranteed new issue of B shares with preferential rights for the existing shareholders

* The subscription price is 0.25 crown per new share

* At full subscription of the offer the company receives proceeds of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($769,070.19) before issue costs

* One share gives one subscription right

* Ten subscription rights entitle to subscription of seven new class B shares at a subscription price of 0.25 crown per class B share

