10 months ago
BRIEF-True Heading carries out fully underwritten rights issue
November 10, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-True Heading carries out fully underwritten rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - True Heading AB (publ) :

* Board has decided to carry out guaranteed new issue of B shares with preferential rights for the existing shareholders

* The subscription price is 0.25 crown per new share

* At full subscription of the offer the company receives proceeds of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($769,070.19) before issue costs

* One share gives one subscription right

* Ten subscription rights entitle to subscription of seven new class B shares at a subscription price of 0.25 crown per class B share

Source text: bit.ly/2fAwr5D

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1019 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

