10 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management says it discussed possibility of potential deals involving Terraform Global, Terraform Power
November 10, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management says it discussed possibility of potential deals involving Terraform Global, Terraform Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management:

* On November 9, representatives of Brookfield met with independent members of board of directors of Terraform Global

* At the meeting, Brookfield discussed the possibility of transactions involving Brookfield and the Terraform companies

* Proposals include Brookfield would buy shares in Terraform comapnies from existing class A and class B stockholders

* Alternative proposal structure is one in which Brookfield would purchase 100 percent of Terraform companies for cash - SEC filng

* Under first proposal, Terraform companies would remain listed public entities, and Brookfield would replace SunEdison as sponsor Source text - (bit.ly/2fFG0mf) Further company coverage:

