FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSE admits to trade shares, rights to shares of Artifex Mundi
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE admits to trade shares, rights to shares of Artifex Mundi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi SA:

* Said on Thursday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to admit to trade the company’s 90,000 series A2 shares, 6.4 mln of series B shares, 0.5 mln series C shares and 500,000 rights to series C shares

* All the shares and the rights have the nominal value of 0.01 zloty per share

* The company has also completed the public subscription of series B and C shares in which it sold 3.9 mln of series B shares and subscribed 0.5 mln of series C shares

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0677 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.