9 months ago
BRIEF-PVA TePla 9-mth consolidated sales up to EUR 65.1 mln
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 11, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PVA TePla 9-mth consolidated sales up to EUR 65.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - PVA TePla AG :

* 9-month consolidated sales revenues of 65.1 million euros ($71.01 million) (previous year: 51.6 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT figure of 1.9 million euros (previous year: -1.5 million euros) and consolidated net income of 0.7 million euros (previous year: -2.2 million euros) were generated

* Consolidated sales revenues of between 80 million and 90 million euros, EBITDA of between 4 million and 6 million euros, and EBIT of between 2 million and 4 million euros are expected for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
