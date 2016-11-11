FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute 9-month EBIT 7.1 mln euros, up 34 pct YR/YR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 11, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute 9-month EBIT 7.1 mln euros, up 34 pct YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month total revenues of 97.9 million euros ($106.80 million) versus 79.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month profit before taxes 4.8 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBIT of 7.1 million euros, up 34 percent versus year ago

* Says in light of Q3 results it is reasonable to confirm thegrowth trend in revenues and profits for 2016 and the new targets for 2017-2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9167 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.