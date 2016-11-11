FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-OTP says risk costs have bottomed out
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-OTP says risk costs have bottomed out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:

* Risk costs are approaching their potential minimum level, unlikely to fall much further

* Decline in loan book has reversed, growth adding to profitability

* Interest margins remain under pressure, to keep declining slightly, eroding profitability

* Balance of those two factors to set profits

* Expected acquisitions in next three months also an avenue for growth

* Hopes acquisitions will contribute substantially to bottom line Q3 results: OTP sees turnaround: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.