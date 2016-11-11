BRIEF-OTP says risk costs have bottomed out

Nov 11 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt
Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:
* Risk costs are approaching their potential minimum level, unlikely to fall much further
* Decline in loan book has reversed, growth adding to profitability
* Interest margins remain under pressure, to keep declining slightly, eroding profitability
* Balance of those two factors to set profits
* Expected acquisitions in next three months also an avenue for growth
* Hopes acquisitions will contribute substantially to bottom line Q3 results: OTP sees turnaround