BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys FRIMAX portfolio

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :
* Said on Thursday it had signed the necessary documents to acquire the FRIMAX portfolio
* The portfolio is integrated by three industrial properties located in the State of Mexico with 623,529 sqm of gross leasable area once the construction is concluded
* The acquisition price is 6.72 billion Mexican pesos ($318.7 million), which will be paid assuming debt for 799 million pesos when the fully stabilized asset is contributed to the FIBRA
