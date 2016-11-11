FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys FRIMAX portfolio
November 11, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys FRIMAX portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :

* Said on Thursday it had signed the necessary documents to acquire the FRIMAX portfolio

* The portfolio is integrated by three industrial properties located in the State of Mexico with 623,529 sqm of gross leasable area once the construction is concluded

* The acquisition price is 6.72 billion Mexican pesos ($318.7 million), which will be paid assuming debt for 799 million pesos when the fully stabilized asset is contributed to the FIBRA

Source text: bit.ly/2eo2xEa

Further company coverage:

$1 = 21.0852 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

