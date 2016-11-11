FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys mixed-use property in Guadalajara's Metropolitan Area
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 12:21 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys mixed-use property in Guadalajara's Metropolitan Area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :

* Said on Thursday it had acquired a plot of land with an area of 43,607 sqm in Guadalajara’s Metropolitan Area, for a price of 440 million Mexican pesos ($21.0 million)

* To develop a mixed-use (retail, offices and hotel) property with a gross leasable area of 105,000 sqm, plus 225 hotel rooms

* This project, once concluded, is expected to generate an annual net operating income of 492.5 million pesos

Source text: bit.ly/2ePlFd5

Further company coverage:

$1 = 20.9690 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.