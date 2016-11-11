FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-J.C. Penney Company Inc reports Q3 adj shr loss of 21 cents
November 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-J.C. Penney Company Inc reports Q3 adj shr loss of 21 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Company Inc :

* J C Penney reports a $39 million increase in operating income for the third quarter 2016; a 140 basis point rate improvement over the prior year

* Q3 loss per share of $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms its full year earnings and $1 billion EBITDA guidance

* says for Q3, gross margin was 37.2 % of sales, a 10 basis point decline compared to same period last year

* sees 2016 gross margin to now be flat versus 2015

* Q3 total net sales $2,857 million versus $2,897 million last year

* says comparable sales were down 0.8% for Q3

* FY comparable store sales expected to now increase 1% to 2%

* qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
