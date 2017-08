Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :

* Reported on Friday 9-month production value 51.7 million euros ($55.80 million) versus 60.7 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 21.1 million euros versus loss 7.8 million euros a year ago

* Expects net financial position at the end of FY 2016 to show improvement on the previous year following the new restructuring agreement of the company's debt

