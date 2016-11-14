FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ASBISc Enterprises completes deregistration of inactive units
November 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ASBISc Enterprises completes deregistration of inactive units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14(Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Announced on Saturday that on Nov. 11, 2016 it has received information that on Oct. 12, 2016 co's inactive subsidiary - EUROMALL d.o.o. (formerly ISA Hardware d.o.o.) (Zagreb, Croatia) has been finally deregistered from the proper registry

* On Nov. 11, 2016 it has received information that on Nov. 4 its inactive unit, PTUE IT-MAX, (Minsk, Belarus), has been finally deregistered from the proper registry

* This was a result of the company's application made under the restructuring actions started in 2015 in order to decrease administrative expenses

* Closure of the units will not have any impact on the company's operations

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
