BRIEF-Milkiland 9-month revenue down at 112.9 million euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* Reported on Saturday 9-month revenue of 112.9 million euros ($121.84 million) versus 146.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss was 24.7 million euros versus 37.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month whole-milk dairy segment revenue 62.1 million euros versus 79.0 mln euros year ago

* 9-month cheese & butter segment revenue of 37.9 million euros versus 51.1 mln euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA decreased by c.45 pct to 5.3 million euros

* Said macroeconomic situation remained difficult in the group's key markets of Russia and Ukraine, thus triggering a shrinking consumer demand for dairy goods

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: