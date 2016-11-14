FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 9 months ago

MEDIA-Poland expects UK firms to keep moving jobs as part of Brexit -Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 - - Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper that up to several dozen thousand jobs will be created in Poland next year because of Brexit as companies located in the UK relocate human resources, IT, accounting, and risk and data management functions to Poland.

- Morawiecki said British firms were unlikely to relocate their headquarters to Poland, however, as Poland is not one of the 19 of 28 European Union member nations which use the euro currency.

Source link: (bit.ly/2fLS5nj)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)

