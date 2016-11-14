FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Youbisheng Green Paper says capital increase partially subscribed
November 14, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Youbisheng Green Paper says capital increase partially subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Youbisheng Green Paper AG :

* Said on Friday in capital increase approved by the Annual General Meeting on September 7, 2016 subscriptions amounting to approximately 295 thousand euros ($318,571) have been received by the company

* Assumes that the provisional insolvency administrator, after implementation and registration in the commercial register of all capital measures adopted by the Annual General Meeting on September 7, 2016, will seek the opening of the insolvency proceedings and submit the insolvency plan in the draft

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9260 euros Gdynia Newsroom

