9 months ago
BRIEF-B+S Banksysteme Q1 revenue down at 1.590 mln euros
November 14, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-B+S Banksysteme Q1 revenue down at 1.590 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14(Reuters) - B+S Banksysteme AG :

* Said on Sunday Q1 2016/17 revenue of 1.590 million euros ($1.72 million) vs 1.608 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating income of 1.776 million euros, 70,000 euros higher than in the same quarter of previous year

* Q1 operating results (EBIT) of -155,000 euros (Q1 2015/16: -7,000 euros) and EBITDA of -1,000 euros (Q1 2015/16: +127,000 euros)

* Is aiming, as planned, for a positive result for the current financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9260 euros Gdynia Newsroom

