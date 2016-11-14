FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Innate Pharma interim phase 1/2 data for lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)
November 14, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma interim phase 1/2 data for lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14(Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Reported on Saturday interim phase 1/2 data show encouraging clinical benefit for lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)

* Objective response rate (ORR) was 24 pct in 29 evaluable patients and increased in inflamed (PD-L1 positive) tumors, with ORR of 41 pct in patients with >1 pct PD-L1 expression

* Secondary endpoint measured by Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors (RECIST), was 24 pct (n=7).

* No significant added toxicity over nivolumab monotherapy observed

* First disclosure of data for clinical activity with the combination of anti-KIR and anti-PD-1 therapy will include results for diverse biomarker subgroups

