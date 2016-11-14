FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sorl Auto Parts reports Q3 EPS of $0.17
November 14, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sorl Auto Parts reports Q3 EPS of $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc :

* Sorl Auto Parts reports increases in earnings per share and net sales in the third quarter results of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 sales rose 23 percent to $61.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $255 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $236.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* sees FY 2016 net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $14.5 million

* annual guidance was increased to net sales of approximately $255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

