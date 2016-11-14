BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stake in AC Immune, Ctrip.com

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings - holds share stake of 21.2 million shares in IHS Markit Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 1.34 million shares in AC Immune Ltd - sec filing

* Temasek Holdings - takes share stake of 350,159 adss in Ctrip.Com International

* Temasek holdings - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXrguE