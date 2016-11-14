FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stake in AC Immune, Ctrip.com
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stake in AC Immune, Ctrip.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings - holds share stake of 21.2 million shares in IHS Markit Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 1.34 million shares in AC Immune Ltd - sec filing

* Temasek Holdings - takes share stake of 350,159 adss in Ctrip.Com International

* Temasek holdings - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXrguE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.