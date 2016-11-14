BRIEF-Siemens to pay for Mentor Graphics with existing cash - CFO

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Siemens CFO on conference call

* Says about half of synergies from Mentor Graphics acquisition will be on revenue side, other half on cost side

* Says headwinds for Mentor Graphics from chip sector consolidation should be over

* Says expects to pay for Mentor Graphics takeover out of existing cash

* Says expects some longer-term redundancies from Mentor Graphics takeover, but that's not the main driver of synergies

* Says expects 100 million eur/year impact from Mentor Graphics integration and revenue recognition adjustments in first two years after closing