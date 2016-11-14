BRIEF-Acrinova acquires properties in Landskrona, announces decision on SIG Invest AB

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Acrinova AB (publ) :

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire five properties in Landskrona in company form

* Handover to take place on November 30, 2016

* Property value is 130 million Swedish crowns ($14.26 million)

* Purchase price for shares is about 70 million crowns and is paid partly through a non-cash issue of Acrinova shares of 20 million crowns with share price of 65 crowns per share, i.e. 307,692 shares

* Remaining purchase price of 50 million crowns is paid by cash and credit

* Following negotiations between Acrinova AB and SIG AB, the companies have decided to end discussions on Acrinova's acquisition of SIG Invest AB

* The parties will resume discussions in the spring of 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2g9QTNI

