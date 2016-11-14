FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gfk 9-mth adj oper income at 101.1 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 14, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gfk 9-mth adj oper income at 101.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gfk SE :

* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros ($1.16 billion) (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros)

* 9-month adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros, which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year

* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for Gfk in the fourth quarter of the year

* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level

* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year in the Consumer Experiences sector

* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.