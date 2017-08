Nov 14 (Reuters) - Patent Fund SA :

* 9-month revenue 0 zlotys versus 84,560 zlotys ($20,539.23) a year ago

* 9-month net loss of 59,100 zlotys versus loss of 237,950 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1170 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)