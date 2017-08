BRIEF-IHS Markit Ltd reaffirms 2016 Guidance, Provides 2017 Guidance

Nov 14 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd

* Sees FY 2016 revenue trending slightly below range of $2.735 billion to $2.765 billion

* IHS Markit reaffirms 2016 guidance, provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.49 billion to $3.56 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S