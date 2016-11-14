BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi approves debt-to-equity swap

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* approves voluntary debt-to-equity swap offer

* offer to target subordinated bonds for total outstanding amount of 4.289 billion euros

* also considering possibility of launching conversion into equity of 1 billion euros of Fresh 2008 bonds

* to offer between 20-100 percent of nominal value in bond swap offer

* conversion offer expected to start running by end of November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)