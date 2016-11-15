FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Datacolor FY 2015/16 profit up at $6.0 million; proposes dividend
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
November 15, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Datacolor FY 2015/16 profit up at $6.0 million; proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG :

* In fiscal 2015/16, Datacolor grew net sales by 4 percent to $69.3 million (2014/15: $66.8 million), as much as 7 percent based on local currency

* FY EBIT rose by 43 percent, compared with the unfavourable result of prior year, to $6.2 million ($4.4 million). EBITDA increased by 33 percent to $8.7 million ($6.6 million)

* At $6.0 million ($3.2 million), Datacolor posted a substantial increase in profit for the year, thanks largely to a strongly improved financial result

* To propose the distribution of a dividend of 13 Swiss francs ($13.04) (previous year: 11 francs)

$1 = 0.9970 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

