BRIEF-LPP Q3 net profit turns to loss of 6.5 mln zlotys yoy

* Said on Monday its Q3 revenue was 1.49 billion zlotys ($362.42 million) versus 1.26 billion zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 4.8 million zlotys versus 106.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 6.5 million zlotys versus profit of 79.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Increase of surface area and positive sales in comparable stores caused that revenue in Q3 were 18 pct higher versus a year ago

* In the cost of sales and other operating expenses for Q3, the company recognized provisions and write-offs for the closure of the Tallinder brand in the total amount of 24.6 million zlotys, which resulted in about 96 pct less of operating profit versus year ago

