9 months ago
BRIEF-LPP Q3 net profit turns to loss of 6.5 mln zlotys yoy
November 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-LPP Q3 net profit turns to loss of 6.5 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - LPP SA :

* Said on Monday its Q3 revenue was 1.49 billion zlotys ($362.42 million) versus 1.26 billion zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 4.8 million zlotys versus 106.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 6.5 million zlotys versus profit of 79.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Increase of surface area and positive sales in comparable stores caused that revenue in Q3 were 18 pct higher versus a year ago

* In the cost of sales and other operating expenses for Q3, the company recognized provisions and write-offs for the closure of the Tallinder brand in the total amount of 24.6 million zlotys, which resulted in about 96 pct less of operating profit versus year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1112 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
