BRIEF-Merlin 9-month net result turns to profit of 254.9 mln euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Reported on Monday 9-month gross rents of 229.5 million euros ($247.1 million) versus 139.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 254.9 million euros versus loss 130.3 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA 191.1 million euros versus 99.8 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 3.46 billion euros at end-Sept, 10.71 euros per share

* Metrovacesa performance ahead of the business plan, office and shopping centres occupancy increases 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: